Irish Water’s Riverstick and Belgooly Water Supply Scheme goes live this week

9 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has recently completed the Riverstick Reservoir and the Belgooly Water Supply Scheme. The new scheme will go fully live next week.

Irish Water has invested €750,000 in safeguarding water supply in this area. The works included construction of a new reservoir in Riverstick and commissioning of 5kms of mains that were previously constructed between Riverstick and Belgooly. The new reservoir was required to maintain water pressure and storage in the scheme.

Sorenson Civil Engineering Ltd. delivered this project on behalf of Irish Water. The new scheme will be commissioned, or ‘go live’ next week. While the commissioning works are taking place, there may be some minor short-term supply impacts, for example reduced water pressure, or discolouration. All updates will be on the service and supply section of Irish Water’s website.

“Irish Water is delighted to commission the recently completed Riverstick and Belgooly Water Supply Scheme. The new scheme will enable commissioning of new water mains from Riverstick to Belgooly and ensure a reliable water supply to homes and businesses in Belgooly, Riverstick and surrounding areas,” said Paul Cremin, Capital Programme Lead with Irish Water.

“Irish Water is committed to providing a safe, secure and sustainable source of drinking water, reducing leakage and providing enough storage capacity to allow for social and economic development of Belgooly, Riverstick and surrounding areas well into the future.

“This is a very important project that will have major long-term benefits for these areas.”

Irish Water and Cork County Council thank customers for their patience while we complete this essential work to safeguard water supply for customers in these areas.

