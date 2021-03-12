Digital service of remembrance for families that have experienced the death of a child @MUhCuhChildRS

12 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Remembering With Love

The Children’s Services at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Mercy University Hospital (MUH) are holding a Service of Remembrance for families who have experienced the death of a child. The multi-denominational service will take place digitally this year due to Covid restrictions. The service will go live on Friday, 12th March at 7pm on the Cork University Hospital YouTube channel.

Tyrone Horne, Clinical nurse Co-Ordinator for children with Life limiting Conditions, and chair of this project explained: “We were so disappointed to cancel our service last year as we know how important it is for families and also staff that looked after these children. The families grief has not stopped because of Covid so it was important that we did something to remember their children.”

The staff of Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Mercy University Hospital (MUH) wish to invite all parents, families and children to view this special service, especially those who have experienced the death of a child in their homes, Children’s Units, the Intensive Care Units and Emergency Departments of CUH and MUH.

Daniel Nuzum, member of the Chaplaincy Team at CUH, said, “The death of a child is a devastating experience for parents and family members. This multi-denominational Service of Remembrance provides an opportunity for the hospital community to come together online and share with parents and families to remember their child, to offer support in what we hope will be a very gentle and reflective ceremony. During the service of readings and music there will be a section where decorated heart keepsake will be hung on our tree of Remembrance. We will have a balloon release to remember these children also.”

Tyrone Horne from CUH/MUH added: “This will be our third service with the previous ones in 2015 and 2018, these were extraordinarily well received by parents and families who attended. One parent said it was lovely to think that the staff still cared about their child even though they had died. Another said it was a beautiful opportunity to grieve and celebrate their child with others who understood. The service showed to the staff what difference they had made to these families lives during their most difficult times which was uplifting for everyone.”

Dr Muireann Ni Chroinin one of the Paediatric Consultants in CUH, reflected on the services and said “The Remembrance service is an opportunity for busy staff to pause, and remember the children who have died in our care and for families to see how much their children had meant to us.”

Event information