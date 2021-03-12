Trigon Hotels fundraises for Cope Foundation

12 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Trigon Hotel team members will participate in, organise and support several fundraising events over the coming months. Trigon Hotels recently completed the 300,000 steps for Cope challenge as part of their fundraising efforts.

Trigon Hotels will collaborate with Cope Foundation and the organisation’s Ability@Work programme to provide various skills and development opportunities, such as cooking, cleaning for independent living, employment and work placements. There are also plans to create a herb garden and further plans to improve our environmental and sustainability projects this year.

This partnership is a continuation of what has been a very successful working relationship between Trigon Hotels and Cope Foundation over the last few years. Trigon Hotels are long-running ambassadors for diversity and inclusivity in the workplace and have supported Cope Foundation’s Ability@Work initiative over the last few years. Ability@Work help and support people to try and gain paid employment in businesses around Cork. Trigon Hotels have facilitated three work placements and offered employment to four people from the Ability@Work programme to date. More recently, Trigon Hotels offered space to Cope Foundation to make up for the shortfall with the recent temporary closure of their day service centres. Trigon hotels met with Cope in December to finalise the partnership.

Strategic Director of HR with Trigon Hotel, Kathleen Linehan, said: “We are very excited to continue developing our relationship with Cope Foundation this year. We have inspiring plans for the year ahead to raise much-needed funds for the work being done at Cope Foundation and continue supporting a more inclusive workplace. We have a long tradition at Trigon Hotels of working with charities in Cork, and we are delighted to continue that tradition this year. For the first time, all hotels in the group will be raising funds for the same charity which will be very exciting for all involved.”

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth, said, “We have a strong history of working closely with local charities, and we are excited to be carrying on this tradition. Cope Foundation does fantastic work, and we are delighted we can offer our support this year through fundraising efforts and various other exciting initiatives.”

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive of Cope Foundation, said: “We are delighted that Trigon

Hotels has chosen Cope Foundation as its Charity Partner for 2021. Everybody at Cope Foundation is looking forward to working with their team on fundraising and awareness-raising initiatives. This support means a lot to Cope Foundation, and the timing of this partnership is perfect. There is a solid working relationship currently in place, and we have a shared vision for a more inclusive Cork. We will continue to fund exciting projects that support people to live life their way, and it is so important to have strong partners, like Trigon Hotels, to help us achieve our ambitious plans.”

The properties in the Trigon Hotel Group include: The Metropole Hotel, the Cork International Hotel, and The Cork Airport Hotel.