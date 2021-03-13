Funding must be provided now for Cork Next Gen Ticketing – Sherlock

13 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock has called on the Minister for Transport to provide the funding that will enable Next Gen Ticketing to be rolled out in Cork, saying that we have to be ready to ramp up public transport capacity when the pandemic passes.

Deputy Sherlock said:

“The pilot scheme for mobile technologies has been successful on public transport and procurement for national rollout, and Cork Metropolitan Area rollout is underway. However, Next Gen ticketing requires funding to be sanctioned by the Minister and that is something I will be pursuing. We need to make public transport as seamless as possible for people.” “This is a similar issue to my campaign to roll out Leap Card facilities across North Cork, especially between Mallow and Cork city. The NTA has said it is a matter of funding, we need the Minister to show he is committed to a new public transport system. We have to be ready to ramp up capacity on public transport, when the pandemic passes.”

The pilot scheme has been completed by the NTA and now the next stage is central government funding from the Green Party Minister.