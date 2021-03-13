NORTH CORK NEWS: Chareville to Benefit from Sustainable Transport Funding @johnpauloshea1

13 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The North Cork town of Charleville is to receive over €180k in funding from Cork County Council & National Transport Authority during 2021 under the Sustainable Transport Measures Grant Scheme.

€90k has been allocated to provide a new raised pedestrian crossing on the L1315 link road by the Town Park and associated car park entrance modifications. Another €90k has been allocated to upgrade the exiting footpath along the L-1317 Railway road and to also incorporate cycling facilities along this road.

Commenting on the allocation of funding, Cllr. John Paul O’Shea (FG) said “This is very welcomed news for Charleville town and for the people of Charleville. These projects are two critical projects for us as a Council to pursue in order to improve the pedestrian and cycling activity in the town. This funding is all about making the town safer for the people who walk and cycle in the town and I am looking forward to seeing both these projects commence over the coming months. I want to thank the local area roads engineer for working with us as public representatives and putting these projects forward for funding”.