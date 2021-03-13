Works get underway in Killeagh #EastCork to improve water supply

13 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing 1.8 kilometers of problematic water mains in the Ballyquirke area of Killeagh, to tackle high levels of water leakage, unplanned supply interruptions and improve water quality.

The works will involve laying new water mains and service connections from the water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work. The works will commence on Monday 22 March and are expected to be completed in eight weeks. The works are being undertaken along the Annstown to Killeagh GAA road.

These works are part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see €500m invested nationally to tackle problematic pipes and leakage in Ireland’s ageing water network.

The works will be carried out by Coffey Eng Tec Ltd. on behalf of Irish Water.

“As they get older, some pipes have a high level of leakage as well as being subject to frequent bursts.” said Steven Blennerhassett, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Irish Water.

“Replacing the old, damaged pipes will ensure better water quality and a more reliable water supply. The new water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages which have been very high at this location. These improvements to the water network will also improve water quality and deliver savings in the operation and maintenance of the local network. They are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future.”

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact and disruption to commuters. Traffic management will be in place during this time. Local access will be maintained, but is advised that through road users take alternative routes for the duration of the works. Emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

“We will work with the community to minimise disruption,” added Steven Blennerhassett.