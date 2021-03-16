Thinking of going fishing? You now need a ‘brown tag’

16 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Salmon Anglers – Brown Tags Required for Lower River Lee, No. 5 or Cork District

Salmon anglers are reminded that from 1st February 2021 to midnight of 30th September 2021, Brown Tag regulations are in force on the Lower River Lee.

179 Brown Tags are available for the season. Due to Level 5 Covid-19 Guidelines, normal distribution through T.W Murray, Halfway Angling Centre and The Tackle Shop, Shandon Street is unavailable at present. Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) hereby gives notice that while non-essential retail outlets remain closed, distribution of brown tags will be by lottery for the remainder of the 2021 Angling Season on the Lower River Lee.

IFI issued 45 brown tags by way of lottery on 31st January 2021 and will release another 45 tags on Monday 22nd March 2021.

Any angler requesting a brown tag must be in possession of a valid 2021 Salmon Licence and must apply by email only to: corkleebrowntag2021@ fisheriesireland.ie before midnight on Friday, 19th March 2021.

Anglers must provide their Name, Contact Address, Telephone Number and 2021 Salmon Licence number – including licence letter prefix. This is the only method to apply for a brown tag. Multiple applications will be disqualified. Salmon Licences are available online at: https://store. fishinginireland.info. Anglers on the Reserve List from the previous lottery are eligible to enter this draw.

IFI will hold another lottery to release additional Brown Tags prior to the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Salmon anglers not in possession of a Brown Tag must fish using Catch and Release methods i.e., single or double barbless hooks. Use of worms is not permitted. A Salmon cannot be taken unless the angler is in possession of a Brown Tag. If a Salmon is taken both a Blue and Brown Tag must be affixed to the fish. Failure to do so may result in penalties.

IFI will send all applicants their entry number for the lottery by email before the draw which will take place at 9:30 am on Monday, 22nd March 2021 using random number generation. No personal information will be shared. 10 reserve licence numbers will be drawn in case the initial offer of a brown tag is not taken up. Tags will be issued to successful applicants by post. Late applications will be excluded.