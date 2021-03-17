VIDEO: You’ve had the vaccine, but how can you PROVE it? #VaccineCertificate #DigitalGreenCertificate

17 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Deirdre Clune MEP has backed today’s European Commission proposal for a COVID-19 vaccine certificate (Digital Green Certificate) as a positive boost for tourism, preparing the way for safer and easier freedom of movement in Europe.

“The Digital Green Certificate or vaccination cert will make travel safer and easier across Europe by providing uniform proof that those travelling has been vaccinated against COVID-19, have tested negative or developed immunity”, said Clune, ahead of the Commission’s publication of the draft new law providing for the certificate to facilitate travel across Europe.

“The certificate proposal will be subject to scrutiny by the European Parliament and to agreement of the Member States and must respect our fundamental rights and values, as well as data protection requirements, but could greatly boost confidence for post-COVID travel. This can only be a welcome move in the right direction for our tourism sector”, the Fine Gael MEP said, underlining the devastating impact the pandemic and necessary closures has had on the tourism and hospitality sector in particular.

“In my view, this certificate should only cover COVID-19 vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as health and safety remains our first priority.”

MEP Clune, a Member of the Parliament’s Public Health Committee also stressed the need for a united European approach to the roll-out of the Digital Green Certificate. The Ireland South MEP is calling for the cert to be prioritised and negotiations to begin immediately so it can be implemented as soon as possible.