Cork buildings light up green for St Patricks Day

17 March 2021
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie
Happy St Patrick’s Day
Cork County Hall, Kinsale Town Hall, Macroom Town Hall, Midleton Library, the Kindred Spirit Sculpture, Midleton Court House, Youghal Clock Gate Tower, and Youghal Town Hall are just some of the landmarks turning green this week.
Kinsale Municipal Hall, Co. Cork one of the many landmarks and public buildings Cork County Council has illuminated in green to mark St. Patricks Day 2021. Pic Brian Lougheed
County Hall, Cork one of the many landmarks and public buildings Cork County Council has illuminated in green to mark St. Patricks Day 2021. Pic: Brian Lougheed
To celebrate Meitheal, the theme of the Cork St Patrick’s Festival, a stunning display of words in Irish and in English is being projected on the walls of the R&H Hall Building, Kennedy Quay, each evening until St Patrick’s Day, March 17. See www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie Pic Darragh Kane
