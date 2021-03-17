Refurbishment at Haulbowline Naval Base

17 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

€4m project to provide single living accommodation for 70 personnel

Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs has announced that has approved funding for the refurbishment of Block 8 at Haulbowline Naval Base to provide for additional accommodation for Naval Service personnel. It is expected a Main Contractor will be appointed in the coming weeks with works to commence on site shortly thereafter.

Haulbowline Block 8 is a four storey stone faced building dating from approx. 1822, enjoying ‘listed’ status. This project entails the refurbishment and conversion of the building to increase the supply of available single living in accommodation, which will be completed to Defence Forces accommodation standards.

Minister Coveney stated that “the refurbishment and upgrading of the facility is being undertaken as part of the 5 year Defence Forces Infrastructure Development Plan. The investment is part of a suite of investments we are making in our Defence Forces over the next 5 years, to ensure that our Defence Forces are enabled to contribute fully to their assigned roles.”

The Minister went on to say that “these works involve the refurbishment of the structure, renewal of all mechanical and electrical services and the alterations required to make it suitable to accommodate 70 living-in Naval Service personnel in compliance with the Defence Forces’ accommodation standards. Commencement of construction work on site is planned for early 2021 and is expected to take one year to complete and will ensure that there is additional living in accommodation available for personnel while on operational duty.

This project together with the Spencer Jetty works now under way and the planned for refurbishment of Block 9 provides for an investment of over €11m in capital works alone in the coming months for the Naval Service.

The Minister concluded stating that “This project has been a top priority for me since taking over the Defence portfolio.”