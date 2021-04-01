Ants on your Deck – Ants Attack

1 April 2021

By Tom Collins

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, has recorded a 33% increase in callouts for ants between January – February 2021, when compared with the same period last year. Notably, this is the third year in a row that the company has recorded an increase in ant callouts during this period. Rentokil recorded a 74% increase in these months in 2020 when compared to 2019, and a 35% increase for 2019 compared to 2018.

The company attributes these rising callout figures to the effects of climate change, with resulting milder conditions allowing the insects to thrive and multiply. Rentokil expects insect callout figures to continue to rise in the years to come as a result.

Dublin had the highest number of callouts for ants between January and February, accounting for 33% of all callouts. Kerry (accounting for 21% of callouts), Cork (17%), and Kildare (9%) were the next counties most affected.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil said: “Rentokil is experiencing higher and higher callout numbers for ants at the start of the year. While ants are traditionally thought of as summertime insects, the effects of climate change have made some insects a year-round problem for home and business owners due to progressively milder winter, spring and autumn periods.”

Ants will most likely enter a premises in search of food. While ant infestations don’t present a danger to inhabitants, the insects can be a nuisance, and a small problem can quickly become a large one. If they find a food source, ants lay down a pheromone trail which attracts other ants to the area.

Some tips to prevent the presence of ants on your premises include: