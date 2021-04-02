CORK CRIME: 2 Rolexs and 18k in cash

2 April 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

€18,000 Cash, Two Suspected Rolex Watches and a Car Seized in Cork City on April 1, 2021

Gardaí have seized approximately €18,000 in cash, two suspected Rolex watches and a car in Cork City on April 1, 2021.

Gardaí from Gurranabraher were carrying out routine patrol utilising the Garda Mobility App on Lower Glanmire Road at around 9.30am when they stopped a car. At the roadside Gardaí were able to determine the car had no tax or insurance.

After speaking to the driver, a man in his 30s, Gardaí carried out a search of his car. During the course of the search Gardaí seized €18,000 in cash and two suspected Rolex watches believed to be worth approximately €18,000. The car was also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for not having valid tax/insurance.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.