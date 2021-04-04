TaxAssist Accountants expand into Blackpool, Blarney, Little Island, Glanmire

4 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Terry O’Donovan, a Ballincollig native and ACCA qualified Accountant with over 15 years’ experience, has recently joined the TaxAssist Accountants network. Terry will set up in Cork North Central servicing Blackpool, Blarney, Little Island, Glanmire and surrounding areas.

Speaking about opening his own business Terry said “I had always worked in fund accounting and as I progressed through my career I kept coming back to the idea that I would like to run my own business one day and be answerable to myself. It is clear that small business clients are in need of as much help and support as possible to get through these challenging times’ said Terry.

“As a small business owner myself, I know and understand what people are going through right now, and am passionate about making a real difference to people’s lives and businesses.”

TaxAssist works with SME’s offering them a fixed fee, one stop shop service. “We’re here to help clients to understand how their business is performing, plan for growth, access finance and make key decisions. We can also talk clients through a range of software solutions to help them to select the right package for their needs. I’d urge anyone interested in finding out more, to contact us for a free initial consultation. We are doing this by phone, zoom or any other means the client wants right now but very soon we will have a shop where clients can walk in off the street for a chat”.