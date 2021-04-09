LISTEN: Cork TD has Dail proposal to help workers when employer goes into liquidation #Debenhams

9 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork North Central Solidarity TD Mick Barry was yesterday given the green light by the Oireachtas to move a bill which aims to improve the position of workers in liquidation situations.

The news comes as ex Debenhams workers mark the 1-year anniversary of their struggle today with a series of socially distanced protests outside stores at 11am.

Deputy Barry will move the Companies (Protection of Employees Rights in Liquidations) Bill 2021 when the Dáil reconvenes.

The Bill seeks to add an article to the Company Act which would prioritise payment to workers in a liquidation situation.

The Bill also seeks to make unpaid collective redundancy payments into a debt in a liquidation situation.

Deputy Barry said this morning: “The law provides very little protection for workers in a liquidation situation and the Debenhams story really underlines that fact. The Government have promised to change the law but have dragged their feet on the issue. So, rather than wait on them my office has drawn up a Bill and I will move it when the Dáil reconvenes. This bill has been inspired by the struggle of the Debenhams workers and every TD will be asked to support it. The time for change on this issue has come.”