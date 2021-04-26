“Stay alert and mindful of the safety of others” #COVID re-opening

26 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley urges people to continue to adhere to Public Health Advice when enjoying outdoor amenities

“While people are travelling for leisure, both to enjoy the natural amenities and recent good weather across our beautiful county, I am asking everyone to continue to comply with social distancing and public health guidance. In fact, we need to not only continue, but strengthen our resolve against Covid-19 in the coming weeks, to avoid undoing all that we’ve achieved through hard work and sacrifice. Large numbers assembling at beauty spots and group gatherings put everyone at risk and could impact our prospects for enjoying a real summer and welcome the opening of our valued county businesses. We’re all looking forward to supporting the recovery of our local economies while enjoying the best of the summer season but to do so we have to remain committed to suppressing this virus. The strength and prosperity of any community lies in the compassion and empathy of its members. With this in mind, I ask you all to stay alert and mindful of the safety of others, and to keep up our guard against Covid-19 to help ensure an enjoyable summer for all.”