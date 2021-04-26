Large attendance expected at Credit Union over abolition of Death Grant

26 April 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central will tomorrow raise the issue of the abolished Death Grant at the Gurranabraher Credit Union AGM. Deputy Gould has also contacted the Minister for Finance in relation to provisions under the Credit Unions Act 1997 which outline the role of the Nominations Board.

Gould told TheCork.ie:

“I would urge every member to attend the AGM tomorrow night at 7pm. We need to show a united voice in fighting to get the Death Grant reinstated. I will be asking that the Death Grant be reinstated and anyone who passed away since its abolition given a compassionate grant.

“I’m very disappointed that the credit union have acted in this way over the last 17 months. They have ignored the voice of their members and I believe their actions fly in the face of the purpose and aims of Credit Unions.

“I will also be contacting the Central Bank regarding concerns over the regulations governing the nominations of members to the Board. Credit Unions must be democratic, transparent and accountable.

“We cannot see a case whereby one Credit Union act outside the bounds of the purpose of the institution and divide a community which should be united. A unanimous motion was passed at the last AGM to reinstate the Death Grant and it is time to see that motion put into action.”