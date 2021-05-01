Council wants to reduce littering with ‘Be Proud, Be Sound’ campaign

1 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Public asked “Be Proud, Be Sound” and to help keep County Cork clean

An anti-litter campaign has been launched by Cork County Council in anticipation of an increase in daytrips and staycations across the county this summer. Designed to appeal to people’s pride of place, the campaign is encouraging everyone to dispose of their rubbish responsibly, leave no trace and help keep Cork County clean.

Cork County Council is conscious that while every effort is made to provide bins which are emptied regularly, an expected increase in outdoor activities could lead to more waste being left on beaches, roadsides and at beauty spots. The ‘Be proud, be sound and help keep County Cork clean’ campaign asks users to please bring their rubbish to the nearest bin or take it home if they cannot dispose of it responsibly.

The anti-litter campaign also signals the recommencement of Cork County Council’s Project ACT (Activating County Towns) 2021, a continuation of the programme of activities undertaken by the Council in 2020 designed to support businesses and communities facing challenges as a result of the pandemic. Further updates will be made in the months ahead of the Council’s plans to support residents, businesses and visitors alike in safely enjoying all that the county has to offer.

In welcoming the campaign, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said:

“Living in Cork, we know of the natural beauty that surrounds us. After a difficult year, people are just itching to visit beaches, coastal walks, towns and villages around County Cork. When tackling the issue of litter, it is not just a case of putting out more bins and hoping that people will use them. We are asking people to treat their county like they would their own home. Plan your day and discuss what waste you are likely to generate. If necessary, please bring that waste home with you, and make sure those travelling with you do the same. Where possible, recycle your waste using your domestic bin rather than mixing recyclables up with general waste. Our Council teams will be working hard to maintain public amenities, but Cork County is a big place and we need the support of the public in order to prevent the scourge of litter that has the potential to ruin the county of which we are so proud”

One of the key features of the campaign will be uniquely ‘Corkisms’ signage, designed to encourage responsible litter disposal in a fun and friendly manner and capitalise on the enormous sense of pride evident across Cork County. The Council is also asking local businesses and communities to join them in the fight against litter this Summer by assisting residents and visitors in keeping the county a litter-free zone.

Cork County Council provides almost 1,000 bins throughout the county, with the majority centred around amenity areas such as beaches and walkways. With further movement of people expected in rural and isolated areas, the Council is asking Corkonians to always think in advance of what they are going to do with their litter.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, noted how;

“Communities across the county are looking forward to what will hopefully be a bumper summer. Once public health measures are eased, we expect that people will visit the four corners of Cork County and support the businesses that are working hard to make up for lost time. As a Council, we will continue to tackle the litter problem and, as a last resort, look to enforcement. However, we believe that by encouraging people to behave as they would in their own home, we can keep the county clean for everyone to enjoy.”

Cork County Council has been engaging with Elected Members, business and community leaders to collaborate on how best to manage this campaign, and support businesses looking to re-open safely at the appropriate time.