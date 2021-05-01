Port of Cork Secures Further Direct Freight Service Linking Cork and Antwerp

1 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company is pleased to announce that the Grimaldi Group will offer a twice-weekly direct Ro-Ro service from Cork to Antwerp beginning the second week of May. This new service builds on Grimaldi Group’s reputation and their continued investment.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork said:

‘The decision by the Grimaldi Group to offer a direct Cork-Antwerp-Cork freight service is very welcome and will greatly support our efforts to keep supply chains moving during the current Covid-19 pandemic. The new service will also further strengthen Cork’s direct links with the heart of Europe, capitalising on the market’s growing use of the unaccompanied freight model, as shippers seek direct links to market rather than use the UK Land bridge.’

The Grimaldi Group have been calling to Cork on a regular basis for almost 25-years for the transport of rolling freight and containers. The Naples based Group operate a fleet of over 130 Ro-Ro, Con-Ro, Ro-Pax and cruise ferry vessels supported by investments in people, ports, terminals, and intermodal equipment worldwide and this new Irish service will link into the network at Antwerp.