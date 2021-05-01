Right at Home leads the way in workplace wellbeing for carers

1 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Right at Home, providers of home care and assistance for seniors and adults with disabilities across Ireland has become the first company of its kind in Ireland to achieve The KeepWell MarkTM accreditation awarded by Ibec, the group that represents Irish business. This is as part of a commitment by Right at Home to provide the newest and highest standards of workplace wellness, health, and safety to its employees.

The KeepWell MarkTM is an evidence­based framework and accreditation model that recognises Irish employers for investing in workplace health and wellbeing. Its aim is to help business benchmark and improve their workplace wellbeing activity through a set of systematic and methodical steps, and ultimately to cultivate an organisational culture that supports wellbeing. The framework includes a self-assessment, an on-site assessment from an Ibec approved external assessor, and culminates with a report that outlines areas for improvement – providing businesses with a roadmap for improvement of wellbeing processes and supports.

Speaking about the accreditation, Cian O’Sullivan, Managing Director of Right at Home Cork said, “We are very proud to receive The KeepWell MarkTM as part of our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of employee wellbeing. Our Home Care Assistants, along with every member of the team give so much to their clients on a daily basis, providing the highest standard of care and support and it’s important that their own health and wellbeing is right at the top of the priority list as well. While it was an area of concern well before Covid-19, the past 12 months has really highlighted the need for much more of a focus on employee wellbeing. It’s hugely positive for companies to have access to initiatives like the KeepWell Mark as a benchmark and we are already witnessing the benefits.”

Commenting on their accreditation, Sarah McSharry, Right at Home’s Account Manager for The KeepWell MarkTM with Ibec said, “We are delighted to award Right at Home with The KeepWell MarkTM, signifying their commitment to employee health, wellbeing, and safety across all aspects of their business. It’s fantastic to see so many businesses like Right at Home, taking this step to follow industry best practice and setting an example for many more Irish businesses. Employee wellbeing is a hugely important factor for businesses, particularly given the impact of the pandemic on the resilience of many individuals. The KeepWell framework gives businesses a structure to follow in order to continually improve standards.”

These eight areas of improvement in Ibec’s KeepWell programme are leadership, absence management, smoke free, physical activity, health & safety, mental health, healthy eating, and intoxicants.

Avril Moyo is a Home Care Assistant with Right at Home in Cork. Speaking about the KeepWell programme, Avril said, “As individuals, we often forget to think about our own health and wellbeing but the KeepWell programme has been a really positive addition in addressing this. It’s helping us to take a step back and look at ways to improve our overall wellbeing, benefiting us in our working and personal lives. The various activities and programmes implemented by Right at Home are making a real difference and it’s very encouraging to see their passion and dedication.”

Opening its first office in Dublin in 2013, Right at Home has since expanded to Wicklow, Kildare, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Cork, providing quality home care and support for seniors and adults with disabilities.

For further information on Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.ie