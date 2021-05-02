Bishops’ Secretary retires after nearly 20 years’ Service

2 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ruth Wolfe, who has been part-time secretary to the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton, for almost the last 20 years retired on Friday 30th April, which was her last morning ‘in the office’.

Ruth has been working from home throughout the pandemic but the Bishop and she, together with colleagues from the Diocesan Office: Billy Skuse, Diocesan Secretary and Susan Perrott, Assistant Secretary, hailed each other from a distance in the forecourt outside St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, where the Bishop had left Ruth a flower arrangement and a gift for collection.

Bishop Colton said

“It’s terrible we can’t even have coffee and a cake from The English Market together (as we so often did) to mark Ruth’s significant period of work alongside us all. Such, sadly, are some of the disappointments of the times in which we are living. I would want Ruth and everyone to know, however, how much her work and solidarity has been appreciated, not only by me, but by everyone in the Diocese and further afield with whom she came into contact. She has been a model also of discretion and confidentiality, which is essential in support of the Bishop’s ministry and the work of the Diocese. Thank you, Ruth, so much for your work throughout the last 20 years.”

At the meeting of the Diocesan Council of Cork, Cloyne and Ross on Wednesday 28th April, a motion recording admiration for Ruth and gratitude to her was passed unanimously by acclamation; acclamation which was no less sincere and enthusiastic just because it was emoji clapping hands on the screen of a ZOOM meeting.