@CleanCoasts calling Cork people to sign up to receive a #2minutebeachclean kit

14 May 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Clean Coasts are calling people in county Cork to sign up to receive a #2minutebeachclean kit and join us in our mission to protect our coast, sea and waterways

The Irish coast offers numerous opportunities to have fun and, with the nice weather on the way, an increasing number of people are enjoying the beautiful coastal areas in county Cork, whether it is for sea swimming, do water sports, or simply enjoy the stunning landscape.

However, we have all seen marine litter along our coastline. For all the beach lov­ers out there, here’s an opportunity to do something about it in just 2 minutes! Clean Coasts are calling people around Ireland to visit their website and pledge to do a #2minutebeachclean to receive a reusable individual beach clean kit containing a tote bag and gloves.

How to take part in the #2minutebeachclean? The next time you are out and about along the coast or near a waterway, take two minutes to pick up some litter you see, share a picture of it on social media tagging Clean Coasts and using the hashtag #2minutebeachclean and dispose of the litter properly.

Marc McCarthy, a Clean Coasts volunteer and Ocean Hero nominee based in Schull, co. Cork has been a huge supporter of the #2minutebeachclean campaign through the years and he’s now inviting other people in the area to sign up to get their kit too: “Living in Schull with my family, I love the coast. Whenever possible you’ll find me on the water or at the shoreline. The #2minutebeachclean is a fantastic way to show that even the smallest handfuls can make a difference!”

Dave Ludgate, aka Subowti, Clean Coasts volunteer and SUP eco-warrior from Cork, is also a big #2minutebeachclean supporter. He takes two minutes to make a difference every time he is out paddleboarding. “Why I do what I do? For our beautiful ocean and for the next generations, who will hopefully get as much enjoyment from the ocean as we do.”

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities manager said: “The #2minutebeachclean is such a great initiative to get involved in. Everyday, so many people around Ireland share their #2minutebeachclean on social media, and that helps show how easy it is to get involved and make a difference. By taking part, not only you make an immediate positive impact for the marine environment and wildlife, but it’s also a chance to spend time outdoors by the sea, exercise and even practice mindfulness.”

To sign up to receive your own #2minutebeachclean kit, visit the Clean Coasts website at www.cleancoasts.org