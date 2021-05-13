How to apply for Heritage Funding: for natural, maritime, cultural, architectural, archaeological, folklore, and traditional crafts

13 May 2021

Cork County Council has announced its inaugural County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme. The new scheme was developed to acknowledge and support heritage groups and individuals in undertaking activities that support the actions and objectives of the County Cork Heritage Plan. Supported by the Heritage Council, the scheme is now open for project proposals, with funding of up to €1,000 per project available.

County Cork is steeped in natural, maritime, cultural, architectural and archaeological heritage, folklore, traditional crafts and more. The County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme 2021 aims to support the hundreds of groups that take pride in the history and heritage of their locality through their projects.

Announcing the fund, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said,

“Recognition of the great work undertaken by groups throughout the county in all areas of heritage is at the heart of the County Cork Heritage Scheme. Even small-scale projects make a huge difference to communities and enhance our understanding of our heritage. This grant scheme is aimed at providing funding for local, not-for-profit, community-based heritage groups and individuals who are involved in undertakings that benefit heritage in the County of Cork. There are many, and we in the Council are greatly looking forward to working with you.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey remarked,

“Community led work in the promotion and preservation of County Cork’s heritage provides tremendous benefits for community wellbeing, the environment and the tourism sector, all the while enriching our understanding of the importance of our hometowns and villages. Our heritage intersects with every aspect of life, from education to recreation to infrastructure and planning. By empowering communities to take on projects to promote this vital resource, Cork County Council is investing in the future of the county for everyone’s benefit.”

Details of proposed projects must be submitted to Cork County Council by 17:00 on Thursday June 10th, 2021 to be considered for inclusion in the County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme 2021.

Applications can be made online at www.yourcouncil.ie; sent by post to Heritage Grant Scheme 2021, Cork County Council, Heritage Unit, Floor 3, County Hall, Carrigrohane Road, Cork or by email to corkheritage@corkcoco.ie