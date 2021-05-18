Former Cork South West TD appointed as Chair of representative body for home care sector

18 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Jim Daly appointed Chair of Home and Community Care Ireland

Jim Daly, a former FMinister for Mental Health & Older People, has been appointed Chair of Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI). HCCI is the representative body for private home care providers in Ireland that employ 10,000 carers, providing care to 20,000 older and vulnerable people in their own homes. HCCI advocates for a managed, regulated home care service in Ireland and supports the implementation of a statutory home care scheme.

During his time in government Daly promoted a community-based care model and has long recognised the critical importance of home care to individuals’ health and wellbeing. The pandemic has highlighted the resilience and safety of home care with peak client infections never going beyond 1% at any stage of the pandemic across HCCI’s 20,000 client base.

Jim Daly said, “I am acutely aware of the significant and important role care in the home will continue to play in the lives of older people for decades to come. Ireland is at a critical juncture when it comes to care of the elderly with many lessons learnt during the COVID pandemic. The importance of the next phase of development of home care including regulation and entitlement by statute cannot be underestimated and I look forward to being part of this transition while serving as Chair of HCCI”

Joseph Musgrave, CEO, HCCI said, “Jim’s vision for accessible, high quality and person-centred home care for all is one that is matched by HCCI and its members. I am delighted Jim has taken on the role of Chair as we enter a crucial phase for home care in Ireland. The successful roll-out of significantly increased home care hours as set out under Sláintecare, as well as the statutory home care scheme currently under development, will require commitment and collaboration between HCCI, HSE and the Government and Jim’s experience and expertise will be very beneficial to this end.”

Daly has served on the board of HCCI since August 2020.

About Jim Daly

Jim Daly was Minister for Mental Health & Older People from June 2017 to June 2020 with special responsibility for Mental Health & Older People. During his time at the Department of Health, the Fine Gael Cork South West TD significantly progressed a statutory home care scheme which will ensure everyone who wishes to stay in their own home will be entitled to home help by law from next year. Jim was a powerful advocate of older peoples’ right to have real alternatives to nursing home care and, along with developing a statutory home care scheme, he also led on the development of a housing options for older people policy. This policy framework provides real alternatives for older people to ensure they have the dignity of having their own home in which to live out their final years. Jim Daly retired from politics earlier in 2020 and did not contest the 2020 election.

About HCCI

HCCI is the representative body for the home care sector. It currently represents 23 member companies (with 100 offices nationwide) who among them employ 10,000 carers and provide a managed home care service to 20,000 older and vulnerable people in Ireland. HCCI advocates for the highest standard of regulated home care services to be made available to all on a statutory basis, enabling as many people as possible to remain living independently within their homes and communities.