Improvements to Drinking Water supply on North side of #CorkCity as 2.4km of ‘Eastern Strategic Trunk Watermain’ is upgraded

24 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In 3 weeks time, on June 8, 2021, Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council expects to commence works on the Eastern Strategic Trunk Main to deliver a safer, more reliable water supply for the city. The works will be carried out by Farrans Construction, working on behalf of Irish Water.

As part of this project, Irish Water will replace and upsize, where required 2.4km of various sized large diameter trunk mains between Camden Quay and Shanakiel Reservoir.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and will reduce leaks as the replacement of water mains will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

Some planned road closures will be necessary in order to facilitate the works being carried out in a safe and efficient manner and details of these closures are outlined in the attached maps.

Speaking about the project, Irish Water Regional Delivery Lead, Seán Twohig said;

“The works that are commencing in early June on the Eastern Strategic watermain are extremely important for Cork city in terms of delivering a safer, more reliable supply to homes and businesses, so we are delighted that we can progress with the project.

“In addition to that, this work will also eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground, which is of great significance. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42% and we are currently on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by 2021. On completion, the works will deliver cost savings by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future. Finally, I would like to thank the residents and businesses for their patience as we carry out these essential works.”

Irish Water will endeavour to keep all stakeholders, businesses and residents informed in advance of the commencement of this project and as this essential water supply scheme progresses.

Further details on the timelines shall be provided in the coming weeks and for any further queries, there is a dedicated Information line available 24/7 at (047) 39999 and a project email at corkcity@farrans.com