REVEALED: Name of Cork €2.5m jackpot winner is known: Ticket was sold at O’Connell’s Foodstore, Myrtleville Beach

12 June 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
The name of the Cork winner is now known by the powers that be. The lucky beach goer has made contact with Lotto HQ. Their decision to now go public – or not – is their own
The Cork and Galway Lotto jackpot winners from recent weeks have both come forward. The County Cork winner purchased their €2,469,871 winning ticket for the 29th May draw in O’Connell’s Foodstore in Myrtleville (see previous article here) while last Saturday’s (5th June) Lotto jackpot of €2,475,303 was won by an online player in Galway.
A National Lottery spokesperson said:
“It’s been an exciting few weeks for Lotto players all over the country with three jackpots won over the course of the last three weekends. Could tomorrow night’s draw bring this total to four? We are continuing to urge all of our players in Westmeath to check their tickets carefully from the 22nd May draw. The lucky ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the winner to collect their life-changing prize.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login