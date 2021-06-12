REVEALED: Name of Cork €2.5m jackpot winner is known: Ticket was sold at O’Connell’s Foodstore, Myrtleville Beach

12 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The name of the Cork winner is now known by the powers that be. The lucky beach goer has made contact with Lotto HQ. Their decision to now go public – or not – is their own

The Cork and Galway Lotto jackpot winners from recent weeks have both come forward. The County Cork winner purchased their €2,469,871 winning ticket for the 29th May draw in O’Connell’s Foodstore in Myrtleville (see previous article here) while last Saturday’s (5th June) Lotto jackpot of €2,475,303 was won by an online player in Galway.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: