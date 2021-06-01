Winning 2.5m jackpot lotto ticket was sold at Beach

1 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Myrtleville Millions – seaside store sells Lotto jackpot ticket worth €2,469,871.

A seaside shop located close to Myrtleville Beach near Crossha en in Co. Cork has been confirmed as the winning location for last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot ticket worth €2,469,871. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw (Saturday 29th May) at O’Connell’s Foodstore in Myrtleville, Co. Cork.

Saturday night’s €2.4 million jackpot marked the fourth Lotto jackpot to be won so far this year. The win came just a week after the €6.4 million Lotto jackpot was won by an Athlone player in the 22nd May draw.

Shop owner, Paul O’Connell, was delighted to hear the news that his shop was the selling location for the latest Lotto jackpot win, “I will never forget getting the call from the National Lottery and hearing the good news that my shop had sold a ticket worth €2.4 million! I reckon as soon as word starts to spread, there will be great excitement around the town. One lucky customer really has gotten their summer off to the best start. I hope the winner enjoys celebrating their win and I wish them all the best.”