WATER OFF: in parts of Cork City – Lee Road, Sundays Well

31 May 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Up to date information on these essential works is at https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/?ref=CCI00033541

Planned essential works scheduled from 7pm 31 May to 7am 01 June will impact water supply to customers in the Sundays Well and Lee Road areas. Supply may also be impacted to customers in Sundays Well, Lee Road, Boreenmanna Road, Blackrock Road, Douglas Road, South Douglas Road, Ballinlough Road, Barrack Street, Friar Street, Bandon Road and surrounding areas

Friday 28 May 2021 – Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, is progressing essential works in the city centre on Monday night. The works will involve the installation of valves that are needed to allow construction of a new strategic water pipeline that will improve security of supply to the city centre.

In order to reduce the impact on customers, the works will be carried out overnight. Water supply to customers in the Sundays Well and Lee Road areas will be impacted from 7pm on 31 May to 7am on 01 June. Customers in Boreenmanna Road, Blackrock Road, Douglas Road, South Douglas Road, Ballinlough Road, Barrack Street, Friar Street, Bandon Road and surrounding areas may also experience some disruption to their water supply from 7pm on 31 May to 7am on 01 June.

It may take 2-3 hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return, however, please continue to follow the HSE guidance on handwashing. Irish Water and Cork City Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause.

For helpful tips and advice on how to prepare for planned works and avoid issues with your water supply, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/prepare-for-planned-works/. These essential works are being carried out by Irish Water and Cork City Council, in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on Covid-19.

Speaking about the project Pat Britton, Irish Water Operations Lead, said “Installation of these valves is an essential step in the development of a significant water supply improvement project in the city centre. We do understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works may cause.”

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water continues to work during the current pandemic with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.