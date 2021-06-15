Do you swim in the sea? The Council wants to know where, so that it can test the water quality for you

15 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Public Participation: Identification of Bathing Waters

Local authorities must identify official bathing areas in their area every year so that they can be monitored for safety, water quality and their level of use. To help with this process, Cork County Council are asking people who swim at beaches, lakes and rivers to tell them if they think they should maintain existing designated bathing waters designations or give a new official bathing area designation to areas that are commonly used for swimming, but not identified at the moment.

Under European and Irish law, Irish local authorities must identify bathing waters each year so that these areas can be monitored to ensure they meet stringent microbiological water quality standards. In some cases, the official bathing areas are also the areas where local authorities focus their resources providing lifeguards during the summer season. These laws also require that the local authority prepares detailed descriptions or profiles for each of the identified bathing water sites that describe not just the bathing area but also areas in the surface waters catchment area that could be a source of pollution. The profiles include an assessment the risk of pollution and what action would be taken if pollution occurs.

Further information on Cork County bathing waters and the EPA Submission Form are available on the Council’s website, www.corkcoco.ie.

If you wish to propose your favourite beach/river etc as a new bathing water site or comment on an existing site please forward your submission to beaches@corkcoco.ie.

Closing date for submissions to Cork County Council is 17th June 2021. For further information please contact Municipal District Operations on 021 4285982

Local authorities are required under the Bathing Waters Directive and the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 (SI No 79 of 2008) to identify bathing waters on an annual basis. The Directive requires that water quality at all designated bathing waters meets stringent microbiological standards in order to protect the health of people who choose to bathe there.