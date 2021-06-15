Launch of €156,000 Community Enhancement Programme for Cork County

15 June 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting applications from community & voluntary groups for funding under the Community Enhancement Programme for 2021.

The scheme provides a flexible and targeted approach to funding communities most in need and supports a range of investment in all areas of the community to either kick-start, advance or complete a range of worthwhile projects. The total amount available for Cork County in 2021 is €156,299.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, also encouraged community groups to apply, saying,

“Funding available through the Community Enhancement Programme can support community groups in improving their facilities locally, helping with the costs of tools and equipment and costs associated with reopening in line with Covid-19 restrictions’. Any not-for-profit community or voluntary group can apply. This year the Programme will assist with the re-opening of vital facilities like community centres, men’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres. These facilities have an incredibly positive impact in our communities, and I encourage relevant groups to determine the supports available to them and submit an application.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said,

“Cork County Council’s Community Enhancement Programme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and supported by our Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs). This funding is targeted towards enhancing facilities for communities impacted by disadvantage, as identified in the Local Economic and Community Plan. This year the fund will support local groups to re-open their facilities, with small grants available for repairs and renovations, new equipment and safety upgrades.” Examples of eligible capital expenditure under the programme include youth clubs or facilities, sports and recreation facilities, development and improvements to community centres and common areas, once off maintenance of premises (not including regular maintenance), upgrades to community amenities/equipment and energy efficiency type projects. There are three types of grants available under the programme i.e. small-scale capital grants up to a maximum of €1,000 or less and capital grants in excess of €1,000. In addition, for 2021 there are one-off grants towards costs associated with reopening or sustainability of a facility, for example utility bills, these are limited to costs incurred or due in 2021.

Applications can be made online at www.yourcouncil.ie. The closing date for applications is Friday, 2nd July at 4pm. All allocated monies will have to be spent by end of November.