COVID: Cork protest group wants NPHET to be abolished

2 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A group calling itself “The Independent Campaign for TRUTH & Proper Healthcare” will host a 5th public assembly to discuss the continued lockdown of huge sections of Irish society.

Spokesperson Diarmaid Ó Cadhla says that “advice from Government on the proper implementation of face-covering laws has been absent, the Notice to Traders will help them avoid unintentional discrimination and consequent liability.”

Commenting on NPHET Ó Cadhla said “I am joining with the call of Dr Vincent Carroll for NPHET to be abolished, they are destroying our country and, increasing so, they are destroying our health, they should all be fired and the committee dissolved.”

The event on Saturday will be entitled ‘Rally for TRUTH with Music & Arts’ because organisers have invited musicians to express the campaigns demands through their art. Organisers say it will be a family fun day, low on speeches and high on quality music.

Speakers at the event will address three core issues: