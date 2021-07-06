Carrigaline notes – This week’s news from County Cork’s largest town

6 July 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Schools on the Move

Four schools in Carrigaline are on the move to new locations. The Gaelcholáiste, Gaelscoil and Sonas are all packed and ready to move to their new school building in the 22 acre Education Complex on Ballinrea Road. The new Owenabue Educate Together NS are all packed up and are moving from the Lions Youth Centre to the Carrigaline Further Education Centre in Herons Wood. Before the current Gaelscoil was fully vacated, Conack Construction building crew were on site reconstructing the building and converting it into a CETB 48 pupil Special Needs Secondary School for children up to 18 years of age. Heavy machinery including a JCB and O’Brien’s Crane were used to clear some of the school yard of a number of prefabs which were removed and loaded onto articulated trucks and taken off-site last week.

Country Markets

Business is brisk at Carrigaline Country Markets every Friday morning in the Band Hall from 8.30am. As the saying goes ‘the early bird catches the worm’ it is best to get there early because your favourite items may be snatched up. Alternatively, one can order online through Facebook i.e. send a message on Messenger or text Gill 087 9697 675 and the fresh produce will be ready for collection when you call. Fresh farm vegetables, hen and duck eggs, fresh home baked cakes, biscuits, scones and breads, gluten free baking, quiches, honey, jams, marmalades, and kindling etc. A new product since last week is a top class croissant, so delicious. A variety of facemasks are also available. The market is open every Friday morning in the Band Hall from 8.30am to 10.30am. Extra suppliers are welcome.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns continue with an extensive programme of activities throughout the summer months. While planting, watering and deadheading flowers, litter picking and painting are ongoing they have many other projects on the go. This Thursday some interested members are linking into their second workshop on bees, while on Saturday July 17th those interested will attend the Carrigaline First Responders awareness session on CPR at 10.00am in the Parklet. Tidy Towns are pleased with the Swan Mural on Wylie House and are looking forward to their next mural which will be painted on the gable of the CarryOut off-licence. Their Pottery Sculpture will be erected and unveiled in the weeks ahead. It is great to see so many volunteers helping in the Tidy Towns campaign, well done to the volunteers who work quietly late at night and very early in the morning keeping Carrigaline clean and tidy. Well done to all the volunteers in the housing estates throughout the town.

Volunteers and new ideas are always welcome. Call to HQ in the Owenabue car park, Wednesday at 7.00pm or Saturday at 9.30am

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise are in full swing with their summer outdoor music programme. The Junior members have a session in Douglas park every Wednesday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. The adult grupa play music from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Pier in Blackrock on Thursday evenings, all subject to weather conditions and Covid-19 restrictions. Comhaltas are now enrolling for the new term which begins in September. All traditional instruments and all age groups. New members welcome. Enquiries douglas@comhaltas.net

Pioneers

The Pioneer Pilgrimage to Knock on Sunday July 18th will be a Virtual Pilgrimage again this year. Carrigaline Pioneers have been taking a busload to Knock for many years for this pilgrimage. The ceremonies will be available to view on YouTube, on Facebook and on the website Knock.ie beginning with the Rosary at 2.30pm, Mass at 3.00pm followed by benediction.

Macra

Carrigaline Macra held their AGM outdoors for the second year running on Saturday July 3rd on the farm of Zoe and Pádraig who treated the members to a delicious barbecue meal. A very enjoyable evening was had by all and they were very grateful to Zoe and Pádraig for hosting such an enjoyable event.

The officers elected are Chairperson Patrick McGrath (a.k.a. “Newbie) outgoing, Hon Secretary Eamonn Hora, Hon Treasurer Richard Anderson and PRO Bríd Ryder. The club is looking forward to meeting regularly for social activities. Enquiries Patrick McGrath 086 057 1274.

Men’s Shed Walking Group

The Men’s Shed walking group enjoyed a pleasant outing to Fota Gardens on Monday July 5th. At 11.00am nine members travelled by car to Glenbrook where they parked, crossed the river on the ferry, walked to the Rushbrook Station and took the train to Cork, they visited Fota on the return journey where they enjoyed a break for refreshments and viewed the gardens. The hardy crew took the train back to Rushbrook, back on the ferry and home in Carrigaline at 4.00pm tired but happy and looking forward to a new venture on Monday next.