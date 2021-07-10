Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 10 July 2021 By Mary Bermingham mary@TheCork.ie News in photos Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Cork South Central Fianna Fail TD) received his second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork 9 July 2021. Picture shows the Taoiseach with Carmel Flynn and Bernie O’Sullivan.PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Picture shows the Taoiseach with Elmarie Cottrell.PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Taoiseach Micheal Martin received his second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, CorkPIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Taoiseach Micheal Martin receives 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at Pairc Ui Chaoimh added by TheCork.ie on 10th July, 2021View all posts by TheCork.ie →
