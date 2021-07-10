Taoiseach Micheal Martin receives 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at Pairc Ui Chaoimh

10 July 2021
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Cork South Central Fianna Fail TD) received his second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork 9 July 2021. Picture shows the Taoiseach with Carmel Flynn and Bernie O’Sullivan.
PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Picture shows the Taoiseach with Elmarie Cottrell.
PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Taoiseach Micheal Martin received his second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

