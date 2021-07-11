Aircoach unveils new branding and logo

11 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Aircoach, one of Ireland’s long-standing coach and bus operators recently unveiled its new look. With the majority of Ireland’s private coach and bus companies grounding to a halt in March 2020 as the pandemic hit hard, today marks an exciting day for Aircoach. Today, after twenty-one years, they released an updated brand identity, which includes a new logo, new font and an additional colour. As travel around the island of Ireland resumes once again, the aim of Aircoach’s new look is to create a fresh and modern style in line with its ongoing evolution into a hybrid operator who offers great value while maintaining excellent customer service.

Commenting on their rebrand, Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach said, “We are delighted to unveil our new logo and branding to our customers today. We have carried out extensive research and listened to our customers to achieve what we feel is a fresh and modern new look. While the logo itself has had a complete redesign, retaining our existing colour palette was identified as important but we have added a darker navy blue to complement the light blue. The new large stylised and layered “A” with an arrow integrated into the design conveys forward movement and also guides the viewers’ eye to our name.

Our business has grown and evolved over the years, and we felt it was time for a change. We want to reflect who we are today.

We are looking forward to welcoming more customers back on board again this summer and hope that they love our new look as much as we do.”