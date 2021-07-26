An Taoiseach Micheál Martin pays official visit to Cork City Hall

26 July 2021

Pic: Brian Lougheed
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid an official visit to Cork City Hall, where he was was greeted by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher. Also inclued are, from left: Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council; Ann Doherty, Chief Executive Officer, Cork City Council and Mary Rose Desmond, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

