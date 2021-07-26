Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 26 July 2021 By Tom Collins tom@TheCork.ie News in brief – photos An Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid an official visit to Cork City Hall. He was was welcomed by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher. An Taoiseach signing the Visitors Book on his arrival.Pic: Brian Lougheed An Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid an official visit to Cork City Hall, where he was was greeted by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher. Also inclued are, from left: Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council; Ann Doherty, Chief Executive Officer, Cork City Council and Mary Rose Desmond, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City.Pic: Brian Lougheed An Taoiseach Micheál Martin pays official visit to Cork City Hall added by TheCork.ie on 26th July, 2021View all posts by TheCork.ie →
