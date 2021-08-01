New film on Beckett’s Paris to begin shooting next year

1 August 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

As the Irish media industry continues to emerge from an extended lockdown, west Cork-based production company Alchemy Electronic Arts has confirmed that filming will take place next summer on their long-awaited film-art project The Last Drop Falls. The film will look at the life of Nobel Prize-winning Irish playwright Samuel Beckett and in particular his relationship with his adopted city of Paris where he lived and worked for most of his life.

The film is being developed by visual artist and film producer David Bickley from a script by West Cork based screenwriter David Forsythe. Mr Bickley will be undertaking an arts residency at the Centre Culturel Irlandais, Paris in 2022 where production work on the film will make up the core of his stay. The Last Drop Falls will be Alchemy’s third major film project on Samuel Beckett following 2006’s The Man Who Shot Beckett which focussed on the relationship between Irish photographer John Minihan and the famous playwright and the short film Walking for Godot in 2017 made with the Paris Beckett festival, RTE Arts and UCC featuring actor Adrian Dunbar.

Commenting on the news, Mr Bickley said, “We are delighted to finally be able to move forward to the next stage with this film. It’s something that we have been developing for a long time. I’m really looking forward to using my time in residence at the CCI to make a film-artwork that will resonate with film ideas of the period and to explore Beckett’s adopted city through space and time, revealing how it shaped the man and his work.”