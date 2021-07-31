Body Language Analysis of Ian Bailey RTE Interview #WestCork

31 July 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

It was back in 1996 that the violent murder took place of French citizen Sophie Tuscan du Plantier, near her rural holiday home at Toormore, Schull, West Cork, Ireland.

While that was some 25 years ago, there has been a renewed international interest in the crime now, in Summer 2021, because of the release of two documentaries on competing media platforms; namely Jim Sheridan’s “Murder At The Cottage: the search for justice for Sophie” on NowTV.com, and Netflix’s “Sophie: A Murder in West Cork”.

These new documentaries have exposed the Irish murder to an international audience.

A YouTube channel ‘The Behaviour Panel’ have looked at RTE interviews with Ian Bailey, and created a video of around 1h 30 minutes in which they give their ‘expert’ opinions. At the time of writing the video has already amassed 152,000 views.

Mr Bailey was never charged in Ireland, and maintains his innocence. The Irish courts also refused to extradite him to France because of a lack of evidence.