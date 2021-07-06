Don’t have Netflix or NowTV? Here’s a free documentary relating to Sophie Toscan du Plantier

6 July 2021

By Mary Bermingham



Crime Documentaries

It was back in 1996 that the violent murder took place of French citizen Sophie Tuscan du Plantier.

While that was some 25 years ago, there has been a renewed international interest in the crime now, in Summer 2021, because of the release of two documentaries on competing media platforms; namely Jim Sheridan’s “Murder At The Cottage: the search for justice for Sophie” on NowTV.com, and Netflix’s “Sophie: A Murder in West Cork”. However, each of those required a paid subscription.

RTE is the state broadcaster in Ireland. Their 54 minute documentary from 24 July 2017 is available for free on the RTE Player here. It is presented by Philip Boucher-Hayes.