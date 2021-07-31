17 minute VIDEO: USA Dr gives opinion on Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder #WestCork

31 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

It was back in 1996 that the violent murder took place of French citizen Sophie Tuscan du Plantier.

While that was some 25 years ago, there has been a renewed international interest in the crime now, in Summer 2021, because of the release of two documentaries on competing media platforms; namely Jim Sheridan’s “Murder At The Cottage: the search for justice for Sophie” on NowTV.com, and Netflix’s “Sophie: A Murder in West Cork”.

These new documentaries have exposed the Irish murder to an international audience.

A USA PhD, Dr. Todd Grande’s has a YouTube Channel which covers topics related to counselor education and supervision such as true crime, human behavior, research, and statistics, He is a Licensed Professional Counselor of Mental Health (LPCMH) and a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor (LCDP).