17 minute VIDEO: USA Dr gives opinion on Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder #WestCork

by TheCork.ie

31 July 2021
By Elaine Murphy
It was back in 1996 that the violent murder took place of French citizen Sophie Tuscan du Plantier.

While that was some 25 years ago, there has been a renewed international interest in the crime now, in Summer 2021, because of the release of two documentaries on competing media platforms; namely Jim Sheridan’s “Murder At The Cottage: the search for justice for Sophie” on NowTV.com, and Netflix’s “Sophie: A Murder in West Cork”.

These new documentaries have exposed the Irish murder to an international audience.

A USA PhD, Dr. Todd Grande’s has a YouTube Channel which covers topics related to counselor education and supervision such as true crime, human behavior, research, and statistics, He is a Licensed Professional Counselor of Mental Health (LPCMH) and a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor (LCDP).

