New Government grants for Parent & Toddler Groups in Cork

1 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

New Government grants will be available for Parent and Toddler Groups in Cork, according to Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, Colm Burke

A national total funding of €250,0000 was announced by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’ Gorman today (Tue) as part of the Government’s Summer of Play initiative.

Deputy Burke said: “This funding will be allocated to all not-for profit Parent and Toddler groups throughout Cork who actively involve the participation of parents in the local community. The grants available will range from €100 to €1250.

“This is important funding to support existing groups to start up again and to assist the groups to engage with the Government’s Summer of Play Initiative, to provide supports for children and families to get outside and play safely this summer.

“Existing Parent and Toddler Groups can apply for a maximum of €800 while new start up groups may apply for maximum grant of up to €1250. The funding can be used for expenses including toys, play equipment, books, and activities for the children.

“Training for parents can also be covered under the grants including for example, paediatric first aid, committee skills and parenting courses.

“Limited funding will also be available towards insurance, rent or minor refurbishment, up to a maximum of 30% of total funding for existing services. Further limited funding will be available towards insurance or rent, up to a maximum of 70% of total funding for new services.

“I hope all local groups will apply for these grants to assist them in bringing parents and children together to play and socialise again. The groups should apply for a grant under this scheme through their local CCC who can also give them full details on the programme.”

More details

Contact details and links to websites of all local City/County Childcare Committee can be found on https://smex-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.myccc.ie&umid=51acb413-f8e0-419a-a381-c47652fac1fd&auth=43ff9ca5824af5fcf2ab3da15bfea1b8c1c54367-4558d9f3dcff21d0f934a4eef1e8cdc6f7fc3674.

Summer of Play Initiative

In June this year, Minister O’Gorman launched the Summer of Play initiative to support and encourage children and their families to get outside and play as restrictions ease in the coming months. The initiative includes grants, supports and information resources that are being rolled out over the summer months, creating opportunities for children and their families to enjoy a summer of play.

A key resource that was launched as part of the initiative was Let’s Play Ireland 2021, an online information resource for parents and children. On gov.ie/letsplayireland, families can find information and ideas on how to support and encourage children in their play, as well as ideas on how to play safely this summer.