Cork based Musgrave Group named ‘Graduate Employer of the Year’

9 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Food and beverage business scoops three prestigious graduate recruitment awards

Musgrave has been named Graduate Employer of the Year at the prestigious annual gradireland Graduate Recruitment Awards for 2021.

The leading food retail, wholesale, and foodservice company scooped a total of three accolades at this year’s Awards, including Graduate Employee of the Year, which was claimed by Musgrave Data Scientist, Max Darby.

Musgrave also took home silver in the Best Graduate Training and Development Programme – Business/Management category, bringing to 9 the total honours it has won as part of the Graduate Recruitment Awards since 2017.

Commenting on the awards, Musgrave CHRO Matt O’Callaghan, said: “Being recognised as Graduate Employer of the Year is something everyone at Musgrave is extremely proud of. Despite the challenges many businesses have faced this year, the team at Musgrave worked very hard to continue to deliver an exceptional graduate development programme worthy of this accolade. Our graduates form a core part of our business and are valued colleagues that make a significant contribution to Musgrave each and every year. They are the lifeblood of our company, and with exceptional talent like Max Darby, winner of Graduate Employee of the Year, the future of our business is in very safe hands.”

Max Darby, Musgrave Data Scientist, said: “I am delighted and humbled to have been named Graduate Employee of the Year. Having joined Musgrave as an Analytics intern in 2016 and progressing to the company’s Graduate Programme in 2018, I was thrilled to be appointed as a data scientist with the business in September of 2020. I am currently part of the Insight and Analytics team in our retail business unit, which is responsible for the SuperValu and Centra brands, totalling approximately 700 stores, across the Republic of Ireland. I can’t thank all of my colleagues at Musgrave enough for believing in me and supporting me to achieve my potential through the programme.”

The purpose of the Musgrave Graduate Programme is to attract new talent and develop them into future leaders of the business. It is an experiential development Programme which is function specific and aligned to talent requirements in specific areas. As part of the programme, Musgrave recruits graduates for careers in Buying/Trading, Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain, Insight & Innovation, IT and Operations.

The programme is two years in duration for all functions except Finance, which is three years. Graduates work with experienced managers in their fields and have real responsibility from the start. They are supported by a customised development programme run in conjunction with the Irish Management Institute (IMI).

Musgrave achievements at the gradireland Graduate Recruitment Awards for 2021:

Graduate Employer of the Year graduate programme intake up to 40 in the current year: Winner

Graduate Employee of the Year: Max Darby, Musgrave

Best Graduate Training and Development Programme – Business/Management: Silver