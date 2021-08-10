Efforts to make Mental Health Services more affordable

10 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

MyMind has 5 physical centres: 3 in Dublin, 1 in Limerick, and 1 in Cork

Due to the implications of Covid-19, it has been reported by multiple organisations that mental health issues amongst young people have increased since the pandemic. Children’s Health Ireland reported that those seeking help for mental health reasons increased by 52% in the summer of 2020 from the previous year, with many experts predicting further mental health issues to emerge amongst young people in 2021 and beyond.

Mental Health Service Provider, MyMind is offering timely and affordable counselling and support to young people all over Ireland through its online counselling service. Discounted rates are available for a wide range of people including students, retired or unemployed persons.

As Ireland faces a mental health crisis post-pandemic and concern about affordability and accessibility of mental well-being services in Ireland mounts, MyMind offers a real and practical solution through its discounted counselling services.

Krystian Fikert, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of MyMind said “MyMind was established after seeing the need for timely and affordable mental health resources in Ireland. Now, as we see the way in which the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a further toll on people’s mental health, our services and support are more crucial than ever. Particularly for young people, isolation and the lack of social opportunities have had a detrimental impact on their mental health, as well as the added stress of coping with school and college work at home.”

Since March 2020, MyMind has also delivered over 17,000 free counselling sessions to those who have been affected by the Pandemic. Involving over 100 therapists delivering a range of therapeutic approaches in up to 15 languages.

Fikert continued “While our services are open to everyone, we want to raise awareness of our services for young people in Ireland who may need extra support during this time. It is so important that they have support and the resources to look after their mental well-being.”

If a person is a full-time student a €20 rate applies, €30 for a part-time student, and if the client is eligible under MyMind’s Covid-19 funding project, they can avail of 12 free appointments to the end of September.

For more information on MyMind’s services, please go to Mymind.org