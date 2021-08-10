CORK CRIME: More Gardai needed to tackle antisocial behaviour in Crosshaven

10 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has contacted the Chief Superintendent, urging that Gardai increase their presence and visibility in the Crosshaven area.

This comes following reports of increased antisocial behaviour over the last number of nights.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire said

“A number of residents in the Crosshaven have been in touch, after a number of nights of large crowds and antisocial behaviour.

“All members of the Crosshaven community deserve to feel secure. Many residents I have spoken with have been understandably very upset and concerned.

“Evidence has repeatedly shown that the visibility of Gardaí is crucial to tackle crime.

“The nearest Gardaí team to Crosshaven, in Carrigaline, are already under serious pressure. For years now I have been raising the need for increased Garda resources in these areas. However, instead of increasing resources, Carrigaline have actually lost 3 gardaí over the last year, leaving just 20 gardaí to serve these communities.

“I know the Gardaí are doing the very best they can, with the limited resources they have. However, despite their best efforts, without increased resources in this area the community in Crosshaven will continue to be badly let down.

“I have today contacted the Garda Chief Superintendent and the Head of Community Engagement, asking that they increase presence and visibility, to prevent incidents like this happening in the future.

“However, this is not a sticking plaster for the long-term lack of resourcing in this area. I will continue to lobby the Minister for Justice, to address the under-resourcing of Gardaí in these communities as a matter of urgency. “