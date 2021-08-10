Legally blind Cork woman named among world’s “Top 20 young persons”

10 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

According to her website, Sinead only has 5% vision and is registered as legally blind

Cork woman Dr Sinead Kane has been nominated as one of the world’s top 20 outstanding young people for her endeavours in the field of personal accomplishment.

Dr Sinead Kane is a Keynote Speaker, double PhD doctorate, double Guinness World Record holder, lecturer on disability law, policy and human rights, qualified lawyer, writer with the Irish Criminal Law Journal and visually impaired athlete. A well-accomplished individual, Sinead doesn’t let her disability hold her back and is living life to the fullest.

Junior Chambers International is a non-profit, international non-governmental organization that encourages young people to become active citizens and to participate in efforts towards social and economic development, and international cooperation, good-will, and understanding.

Its annual Top Outstanding Young Persons Awards acknowledge young people who are excelling across a variety of categories and Sinead is the only Irish person to be named among the world’s top 20 nominees this year.

Anuj Awargal, Director of Community of JCI Ireland, said the community in Cork is so proud of Sinead and asked the public to support Sinead in the journey towards the Top 10 awardees.

Carol Ho, National President of JCI Ireland, said the Junior Chamber Ireland is very hopeful that Sinead will go on to wave the Irish flag among the 10 Top Outstanding Young Persons in the world but stressed that the final selection process includes a public vote element.

The deadline for the public vote is this Thursday, August 12th. You can vote for Sinead via this link http://toyp.jci.cc where you can click on her profile picture and then press the blue like button at her profile.

The 10 Top Outstanding Young People will travel to the formal awards ceremony which, at present, is planned to be staged in South Africa this November.