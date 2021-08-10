Cork City & Mardyke Arena UCC announce 2021 Golf Classic

10 August 2021

Cork City FC are delighted to announce details of the 2021 Golf Classic, proudly sponsored by Mardyke Arena University College Cork.

Associate sponsors for the event are Clonakilty Food Co., who will be providing catering on the day, and Johnson & Perrott Motor Group who will be supplying a car for the event’s Hole-in-One Challenge!

This year’s event is again hosted by our good friends at Lee Valley Golf Club on Thursday 16th September.

Colin Healy along with players, both past and present, will be in attendance and some fantastic prizes can be won throughout the day. The annual Golf Classic has become a very popular event in the Cork City calendar, affording the opportunity to meet the players, at the same time as supporting a key fundraiser for the club!

Teams of three can be entered for €250, or €200 for tee-times before 10 am. With interest sure to be keen, we advise booking early to guarantee your preferred tee-time.

Cork City’s Commercial Manager Paul Deasy commented: “The club are really looking forward to holding the event again this year on a wonderful course in Lee Valley. There will be some fantastic prizes on offer and a chance for everyone to mingle with players and management staff who are also taking part. A lot of our fundraising initiatives have been hampered in the past year due to COVID 19 so the golf classic is going to play an even more important role in that aspect this year. It is sure to be a great day, so we urge everyone to try get out and support the event.”

Wayne Falvey, Marketing & Quality Manager at Mardyke Arena UCC, said: “The Mardyke Arena UCC are very pleased to continue our title sponsorship of the Cork City FC Golf Classic. The event has grown in popularity year-on-year and is always a much-anticipated occasion. We look forward to another entertaining and competitive outing this year.”

A complimentary meal will also be provided to you, on the completion of your round.

There are also opportunities for Tee-box and Green sponsorship, for only €50, for the non-golfers among you.

Full details of the event are available through the Philip Long on 086 605 8782 or by emailing Paul at: commercial@corkcityfc.ie