Monkstown Golf Club to host 2021 Annual Cork Simon Community Golf Classic – Fundraising for Homelessness services

19 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Monkstown Golf Club will be the venue for this year’s Annual Cork Simon Golf Classic on Thursday, 2nd September.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the Annual Cork Simon Golf Classic has raised an impressive €350,000.

Putting the finishing touches to this year’s event, the voluntary organising committee, chaired by Finbarr Gannon, warmly welcomed construction services company, Vision Contracting as the main sponsor of the Golf Classic for the next 3 years.

Finbarr Gannon said,

“We’re truly grateful to Vision Contracting for coming on board and for sharing our vision of ending homelessness for every man and woman turning to us for help.” Commenting on the need to keep Cork Simon’s services open for everyone that needs them, Finbarr Gannon said, “These lifesaving services continue to operate thanks to the continued support of Cork people and businesses like Vision Contracting in these challenging times. It’s Cork at its very best.”

Describing the Annual Cork Simon Golf Classic as a “valuable, long-standing fundraising event”, Vision Contracting CEO, Mick Allen said,

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to support Cork Simon Community in its work tackling homelessness. We look forward to being part of the Cork Simon Golf Classic as the main sponsor.”

Founded 50 ago by a small group of volunteers, Cork Simon now supports around 1,000 people each year at its housing, emergency and personal development services, none of which are fully funded.

Working alongside Finbarr Gannon on this year’s Annual Cork Simon Golf Classic are Mick Allen, Rob Andrews, Denis Crowley, Jenny Igoe, Helena Jackson, Eoghan Lynch, Fiona McKiernan, Clare O’Loughlin and Gerry Wycherley – all of whom are volunteers.

The 2021 Annual Cork Simon Golf Classic will take place at Monkstown Golf Club on Thursday, 2nd September. To enter a team, sponsor a tee box or make a donation, please contact CorkSimonGolf@arup.com