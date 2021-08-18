SPORT: Lord Mayor encourages citizens to support Hurling team for All Ireland

18 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork is calling on the people of Cork ‘to paint the town red’ in the countdown to the Cork v. Limerick All Ireland Hurling clash at Croke Park on Sunday.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said:

“This hurling team has buoyed up the people of Cork with their amazing skill, focus and determination at a time when we all need some inspiration. All Ireland Hurling Finals have been the stuff of dreams in Cork in recent years. So as we count down to this biggest of sporting days, we need the team to know just how proud we are of them”.

“I’m calling on residents, communities and business to paint the town red, to get out and decorate our homes and light up our businesses and public buildings. Due to public health guidelines, there won’t be as many Cork supporters at Croke Park as in years previous. We need the team to know that we will all be glued to the tv, radio and even our phones next Sunday. It’s 16 years since Liam McCarthy was in Cork and we must do all we can to support our boys to bring him home,”