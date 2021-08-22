Lord Mayor names room in honour of 1920’s Irish Patriot Joe Murphy

22 August 2021

Cork City Libraries, in association with Togher/Ballyphehane Centenary committee, named the community room in Tory Top Library, The Joe Murphy Room to honour Joe, a young local Irish Volunteer from Pouladuff Road. Joe was arrested at his home and imprisoned along with other IRA prisoners of the time including Ard Mhéara Terence MacSwiney. They commenced a Hunger Strike against the injustice of their imprisonment. On 25 October 1920, after fasting for 76 days, the 25-year-old Joe Murphy died, within hours of the passing of Terence MacSwiney in Brixton Prison. They were buried near each other in St Finbarr’s Cemetery.