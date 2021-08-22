15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Lord Mayor names room in honour of 1920’s Irish Patriot Joe Murphy

22 August 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Libraries, in association with Togher/Ballyphehane Centenary committee, named the community room in Tory Top Library, The Joe Murphy Room to honour Joe, a young local Irish Volunteer from Pouladuff Road.  Joe was arrested at his home and imprisoned along with other IRA prisoners of the time including Ard Mhéara Terence MacSwiney. They commenced a Hunger Strike against the injustice of their imprisonment. On 25 October 1920, after fasting for 76 days, the 25-year-old Joe Murphy died, within hours of the passing of Terence MacSwiney in Brixton Prison.  They were buried near each other in St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, pictured at the Dedication of the community room in Tory Top Library, Ballyphehane, Cork, to local hero Joe Murphy in a socially distanced event as part of Heritage Week. 
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Louise Kelleher, Joe Murphy’s great grand niece, Ballincollig, pictured with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Casey Walsh, Ballyphehane/Greenmount UBU Project, Foróige, pictured with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

