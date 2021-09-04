Ireland’s only Soul Festival returns to the city of Cork this weekend!

4 September 20201

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Soul in the City Festival is back with a bang this year bringing music back front and centre and returning Cork its heart through soul! The Festival promises to be a groovy and soulful weekend-long fun-fest (all socially distanced of course!), running from Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th September.

Despite all the changes Soul in the City’s custodian’s Eventi Management have pulled together a programme with headline concerts at the Triskel with Laoise Leahy and Karen Underwood, A Soul Market down at the Marina Market, a Block Party on Cornmarket Street and a real-life all-“singing”, all-dancing Soul Train will be bringing the streets of Cork to life!

Firstly, Laoise Leahy opens the Festival on Friday 3rd at 8pm in Triskel Christchurch, Cork. She performs original soul music chronicling her performance life of over 20 years as well as singing some famous soul covers. As a dynamic and versatile performer, her original work pushes the boundaries of soul music, incorporating influences of jazz, blues, electronic, dance, folk and more. Laoise is joined on the night by her newly formed band comprised of some of Cork’s finest musical exports including Paul Dunlea MD and Trombone, Cormac McCarthy on piano and synths, Hugh Dillon on guitar, Davie Ryan on drums, Chris McCarthy on bass, Barry Leahy on guitar, Chris Engle on Saxophone along with Ciara Walton and Gemma Sugrue on backing vocals.

The Marina Market, one of Cork’s most popular and unique venues is one of Soul in the City’s Festival Venue Partners this year with bands playing front and centre in the market from 1pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday! There will be some Soul Food too from the wonderful array of vendors down on site too!

A real life Soul Train will animate the streets of Cork city on Sunday 5th. Lead by Emcee Colette Forde and a group of Senior Dancers from Montfort College of Performing Arts, the Soul train is open to the public, socially distanced, and promises to get the streets of Cork groovin’ and movin’!

The Soul in the City Festival Block Party is happening on Cornmarket Street on Sunday 5th where soulful musicians, singers and bands will be playing all the favourite soul hits that will be sure to have you bopping, moving and grooving. Registration via Eventbrite here is necessary but the event is free!

And finally, the soul music legend Karen Underwood will close the Festival with a soulful intimate performance on Sunday 5th under the musical direction of Daniel Murphy. In the beautiful ambiance of the Triskel, Karen will be accompanied by a full live band, bringing us back to a fantastic live experience as only Karen can. The evening is all about bringing soul music back to its grassroots and celebrating our freedom, connection, and unity through music.

Artistic Director of the Festival and Managing Director of Eventi Management Sinéad Dunphy said “it’s an honour and an absolute joy to bring a Festival of this size and stature back to the city despite regulations. All we needed was a little imagination, some seriously talented musicians and a determination to do it. My thank you to Cork City Council, Tony and all at the Triskel, Tom and all at the Marina Market and of course our main sponsors Heineken Ireland, Murphy’s Stout, Benny McCabe, Cork Heritage Pubs and Cork’s Redfm for their unwavering support and allowing me the possibility of bringing this incredible Festival back to life. Live music is back and by God, we are going groovin’!”

This year is all about celebrating our freedom so we’re getting our groove back! So come on down to party with us this weekend at Soul in the City!

For more info, check out www.soulinthecitycork.ie