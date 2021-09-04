POLITICS: Serious questions remain to be answered by Minister Simon Coveney

4 September 20201

By Tom Collins

Politics: SF vs FG in same constituency of Cork South Central

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney to clarify his contradictory explanations regarding the appointment of Katherine Zappone.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire said:

“This entire affairs smacks of cronyism for the benefit of former Ministers. Favours for friends that has been facilitated by Coveney, by Tánaiste Varadkar and indeed by the Taoiseach as well.

“There is a degree of arrogance from the Fine Gael Ministers that seems to suggest they believe they are untouchable.

“It seems that this is how FG does business and when they get caught out – they resort to cover up – delete texts, change story. I don’t think people believe a word they are saying about this.

“Minister Coveney has serious questions to answer, his explanations thus far have been unacceptable. The Taoiseach needs to direct Coveney to answer the many questions in full and tell the truth. All of the information from Coveney’s Department needs to be released today.

“There are clear rules for Ministers. Freedom of Information laws are there to protect democracy, to protect against corruptions and cronyism. Breaking these rules are a serious offence.

“It is clear that Fine Gael Minister think they can do want they want, and Micheál Martin is clearly afraid to sack any Fine Gael Ministers, allowing them to be immune to any consequences for political strokes and favours for friends. I know many Fianna Fáil members are very aware of that too.

“This culture is exactly why we have bad government after bad government. People are sick to their back teeth of it.

“It is why we still have a housing crisis, why our hospitals are overcrowded and a health service on its knees, why we have an economy that doesn’t work for ordinary people.

“All of these things can be fixed, put right and made better. The culture of entitlement and arrogance at the heart of government has to go. We need change like never before.”