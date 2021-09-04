Lidl refurbishes Balyvolane store

4 September 20201

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lidl Ireland is delighted to announce its Ballyvolane store is now open after an extensive refurbishment. The reinvestment in the supermarket will create 6 new jobs in the community adding to the existing store team of 21 employees. The new look store promises Lidl’s renowned range of top-quality products at market leading prices.

The Ballyvolane store closed temporarily earlier this year while it underwent the transformation including a front and side extension adding to an even more spacious shopping experience including full height glazing on the front façade offering natural light within the sales area. The 1,418m2 modern sales area also incorporates a large bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features.

Furthermore, new external additions to the Ballyvolane store include improved carpark facilities with enhanced car park lighting; additional disabled and parent & child parking spaces and the provision of two new EV (electric) car charging spaces.

Commenting at the opening Store Manager, Jackie O’Regan, Lidl Ballyvolane expressed enthusiasm regarding the new facilities at the retail store and Lidl’s €3million investment to the local community.

”We are delighted to welcome shoppers and our team back to our Ballyvolane store today. There is a real buzz of excitement in the community about the new refurbished store that will offer customers an extensive range of quality products including the latest Kickstart range of premium Irish products at an affordable price. Behind the scenes our team have been working tirelessly to ensure the store is ready to welcome back new and loyal customers to our doors.” said Ms O’Regan

To mark the opening of the store, the Ballyvolane Lidl staff have chosen to donate €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to Cope – ability to work. Lidl Ireland has an ongoing relationship with the Cope – ability to work and support their program throughout stores in Cork.

For further information on Lidl Ireland, products, opening hours and career opportunities please visit www.lidl.ie